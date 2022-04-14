Engineering company expansion in Upstate to create dozens of new jobs

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An engineering company said it is investing $6 million in expanding operations in the Upstate, which will create dozens of new jobs. Kelley Engineer’s new facility will be located on Easley Highway in Pelzer.

The company creates automation equipment and metal fabrication that is used in the aerospace and automotive industries.

The Pelzer expansion is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2023 and will create 80 new jobs.

“The success of our existing companies continues to be a driving force behind our state’s strong and growing economy,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Today, we celebrate yet another expansion as Kelley Engineering invests $6 million and creates 80 new jobs in the Anderson County community. Congratulations, and we look forward to many more years of their success.”

If you’re interested in applying to Kelley Engineering, click here for more information.

