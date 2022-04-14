Gastonia man facing murder charge after adopted 6-week-old son dies
Detectives determined that the infant went into cardiac arrest after being abused by his adopted father.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have been upgraded against a former Belmont Abbey and UNC Charlotte professor after his adopted infant son died following abuse, authorities said.
On April 1 at 10 a.m., the Gastonia Police Department responded to a call on Prancer Court about a 6-week-old who had gone into cardiac arrest.
The infant was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening conditions. That child, identified as Lucas Birchim, died from his injuries Wednesday night, according to Gastonia Police.
Investigators said the baby’s cardiac arrest stemmed from his adopted father, 42-year-old Van Erick Custodio, physically abusing him.
Custodio was arrested in York County, S.C. on April 11, and initially charged with felony child abuse - severe bodily injury.
On Thursday, detectives said that Custodio is now charged with first-degree murder following the child’s death.
He is currently being detained in Gaston County on a $500,000 bond.
