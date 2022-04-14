Gastonia man facing murder charge after adopted 6-week-old son dies

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have been upgraded against a former Belmont Abbey and UNC Charlotte professor after his adopted infant son died following abuse, authorities said.

On April 1 at 10 a.m., the Gastonia Police Department responded to a call on Prancer Court about a 6-week-old who had gone into cardiac arrest.

The infant was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening conditions. That child, identified as Lucas Birchim, died from his injuries Wednesday night, according to Gastonia Police.

Investigators said the baby’s cardiac arrest stemmed from his adopted father, 42-year-old Van Erick Custodio, physically abusing him.

Custodio was arrested in York County, S.C. on April 11, and initially charged with felony child abuse - severe bodily injury.

On Thursday, detectives said that Custodio is now charged with first-degree murder following the child’s death.

He is currently being detained in Gaston County on a $500,000 bond.

