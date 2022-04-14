Advertisement

Gastonia man facing murder charge after adopted 6-week-old son dies

Detectives determined that the infant went into cardiac arrest after being abused by his adopted father.
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have been upgraded against a former Belmont Abbey and UNC Charlotte professor after his adopted infant son died following abuse, authorities said.

On April 1 at 10 a.m., the Gastonia Police Department responded to a call on Prancer Court about a 6-week-old who had gone into cardiac arrest.

The infant was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening conditions. That child, identified as Lucas Birchim, died from his injuries Wednesday night, according to Gastonia Police.

Investigators said the baby’s cardiac arrest stemmed from his adopted father, 42-year-old Van Erick Custodio, physically abusing him.

Custodio was arrested in York County, S.C. on April 11, and initially charged with felony child abuse - severe bodily injury.

On Thursday, detectives said that Custodio is now charged with first-degree murder following the child’s death.

He is currently being detained in Gaston County on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.