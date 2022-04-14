Law enforcement responds to Electrolux plant in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to Electrolux Major Appliances for a reported shooting in the area on Thursday morning.

According to Sheriff Chad McBride, deputies cleared the building and found no active shooter. He added that they have found no evidence of any kind of shooting but are still investigating.

