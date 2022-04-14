Advertisement

Law enforcement responds to Electrolux plant in Anderson

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to Electrolux Major Appliances for a reported shooting in the area on Thursday morning.

According to Sheriff Chad McBride, deputies cleared the building and found no active shooter. He added that they have found no evidence of any kind of shooting but are still investigating.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as officials release new information.

