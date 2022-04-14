Man accused of killing 3-month-old baby appears in preliminary hearing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of killing a 3-month-old baby appeared in court in Greenville County for a preliminary hearing.

According to the solicitor, 25-year-old De’ Aundre Brown had been watching the child at a home on Taylor Ridge Court on Sept. 21, 2021, before he brought the child to the hospital citing the child’s unresponsiveness.

The child remained at the hospital until his passing on Sept. 24.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the child as De’ Aundre Martarez Brown Jr.

According to the coroner, the child’s cause of death was blunt force trauma.

During the hearing, an investigator walked through the events of the day when the child was dropped off at the hospital.

A Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigator explained that the doctors told the investigator there was old and new hemorrhaging in the brain. Also, doctors told the investigator these two forms of hemorrhaging are rarely seen outside of non-accidental abuse.

“It was explained to me that the medical findings along with the clinical findings were that non-accidental force was applied to the victim’s head after the baby was given its bottle and after the photos were taken,” said Investigator Robert Grubbs.

