Man sentenced to 50 years for 2019 murder in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to 50 years of active service for a 2019 murder in Anderson, according to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner.

According to the solicitor, Keland Alexander Hailey was convicted of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Hailey was also sentenced to a concurrent five-year sentence for the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge, according to the solicitor.

The solicitor said on Nov. 11, 2019, Hailey entered an apartment belonging to Patricia Thomas and shot 38-year-old Korey Harrison in the back one time, killing him immediately before fleeing to Cherokee, NC.

Korey Harrison, 38, shot and killed in 2019 at Allison Square Apartments in Anderson County. (Viewer Submission)

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was reported that day just before 3 p.m. at Allison Square Apartments on Abbeville Hwy. Deputies say Harrison passed away at the scene.

At the sentencing, the jury heard from two eyewitnesses and saw footage that placed the defendant in the area of the crime at the time it occurred.

Solicitor Wagner made the following comment after the sentencing:

“I want to give special thanks to Senior Assistant Solicitor Lauren Price and Detective Will Freestate who worked to develop this case and convict this criminal. This verdict and sentence reflect the seriousness of the problem of community violence which we are seeing all too often in Anderson and throughout the State. I hope this serves as a deterrent to anyone who would threaten violent acts in Anderson County.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.