Moped driver placed on life support after Asheville hit-and-run

Hit-and-run suspect
Hit-and-run suspect(Asheville Police Dept.)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are trying to find the truck driver who hit a man on a moped and fled the scene earlier this month, leaving the victim in critical condition on life support. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on April 6 at the intersection of Long Shoals Road and CP & L Drive.

Witnesses told police the driver of the truck ran over the moped and kept driving eastbound on Long Shoals Road.

The victim was thrown from the moped and taken to Mission Hospital where he was placed on life support. Police said the 39-year-old is now in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late-model red or burgundy pickup and may have a raised suspension. Police released surveillance images related to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to texted TIP2APD or call 828-252-1110.

