NC Powerball jackpot climbs to $325 million for Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C.(FOX Carolina) - The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing continues to grow, reaching $325 million, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

A winner in North Carolina could take home the jackpot as an annuity paying out the $325 million over 29 years or choose to take home $201.2 million in cash.

The Lottery said one way that many North Carolinians enjoy playing Powerball is with a group. On Monday, a group of 22 communications workers at Fort Bragg, the Power Play 22 team, arrived at lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 prize they won in the April 2 drawing.

Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, said the Power Play 22 team celebration showed how much fun group play can be.

“We want people to play for fun,” Michalko said, “and getting together with a group of friends is a great way to do that.”

We’re told the Powerball jackpot has been rolling since the Valentine’s Day drawing when a ticket sold in Connecticut won a $185.3 million jackpot.

North Carolinians can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location in the state. Tickets can also be purchased through Online Play on the lottery’s website and with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

