Retired Fire Chief passes away at 99

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg community is mourning the loss of former Spartanburg Fire Chief Albert “Tilly” Tillotson who sadly passed on April 12. He was 99 years old.

Chief Tilly joined the Spartanburg Fire Department under Chief W. O. Blackwell on June 12, 1950, according to the department. As a firefighter, Tilly was given the opportunity to learn all aspects of the department’s operations and was assigned as Chief W. O. Blackwell’s Administrative Assistant while working through various positions within the department.

The department said Chief Till was appointed as the Fire Chief on January 1, 1967. Under his leadership, the department added three new fire stations to better protect the citizens of Spartanburg.

“Chief Tilly had a gentle demeanor and was not afraid to tackle hard issues but preferred to settle differences through sensible cooperation by taking the “high road’,” said the department.

We’re told after serving 36 years with 198 years as chief, Chief Tilly was able to retire to a quiet life on the East side of Spartanburg. He was 99 years old and living in Georgia with his daughter Sandra Tillotson Woody when he passed.

The Spartanburg Fire Department will receive friends Saturday, April 16 at Dunbar Funeral Home at 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel located at 690 Southport Road in Roebuck. A burial procession to Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Fernwood-Glendale Rd. in Spartanburg will follow. Fire Apparatus are welcome.

