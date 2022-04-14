Advertisement

Self-driving vehicle developer to open test facility in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A company that develops self-driving vehicle technology is opening a new test facility in Greenville County. Argo AI’s closed-course track will be part of the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center on Exchange Street.

Argo AI said it is working to integrate self-driving technology into vehicles for autonomous ridesharing and delivery services. They work with partners including Walmart, Lyft, Volkswagen, and Ford.

The new operations are expected to open later this year and will create 40 new jobs. If you’re interested in working for Argo AI, click here.

“Automation is the future in the automotive industry, and companies like Argo AI are trailblazers in their field,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We are excited to welcome a cutting-edge company like Argo AI to South Carolina, and we know they’ll do great things here and beyond.”

MORE NEWS: Engineering company expansion in Upstate to create dozens of new jobs

