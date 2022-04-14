Spartanburg School District 4 expected to nearly double in size

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the Upstate continues to boom in population, one school district could double within the next five years.

Spartanburg School District 4 could see 5,000 homes developed, bringing an influx of students. 2,600 are in development at the moment.

“Our schools are full,” superintendent Dr. William Liston said. “Most of this growth is going to occur from Woodruff, up north.”

He tells FOX Carolina the student population is is nearly 2,900 students. New developments could bring close to 2,500 more students.

“The formula would be about one student for every two houses,” he said.

A solution on the table right now is for a new high school to be constructed. The current location holds about 825 students, but a new facility would be able to accommodate 1,800 students. Middle school students would move in the current high school building, maintaining grades 6th through 8th. 4th and 5th grades would move into the current middle school building. 2nd and 3rd grades would remain in the elementary facility. However, 1st grade would move into the primary building.

Shuffling students would open 50 additional classrooms for space.

The question you’re probably wondering is how would a new school be paid for? A bond referendum.

Liston says it would be for up to $100M, “If the referendum is approved then the earliest time we could be in the school would be fall of 2025.”

This would bring a property tax increase to homes within the district. One that’s said to last for about ten years.

“$10 a month on $100,000 worth of value,” according to Liston.

Citizens will be able to vote on the referendum August 11.

If it does not pass then other options would be explored. Regardless of how much space the district has, students must still be accepted.

We asked if the district is considering using trailers but the 30 plus year educational leader is completely against that idea.

“Portable units, which are not a good look at all,” Liston said. “For a number of reasons.

His concerns are safety, communication, team planning, inclement weather, technology, and student movement on campus to and from the main building.

Along with more students would be the need for more teachers. Currently, there are 250-300.

In the classroom

Teachers deal with a lot in general when it comes to the profession. Different personalities, emotions, and any other issues the arise during the day.

Jami Guker is a 7th grade teacher at Woodruff Middle School, a subject she’s taught for 20 years.

“In this same classroom,” Guker said.

Teaching brings her much joy. Being able to help students understand and think critically is rewarding. Setting expectation is a mandatory task for the veteran teacher. Creating a routine, establishing the standard from day one starts them on a successful path.

“A lot of times, they don’t absolutely love coming to school but I want to make school a fun place for them,” Guker said.

Teachers are aware of the incoming growth, they’re forced to adapt to the rapid changes.

“I’m sitting at 28 students in my classes,” she said. “I’ve already started to try and be creative.”

However, she started the school year with 30 students but two of them moved away. Guker’s husband built two high-top table so students can have somewhere to sit during class.

