Bond issued for woman possibly connected to missing boyfriend’s case

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The woman who fled to Florida after her boyfriend was reported missing has been extradited back to the Upstate.

Jessica Strachan faced a bond court judge Thursday evening on an obstruction of justice charge. She was suppose to meet with investigators for questioning but instead fled to Florida, where she was arrested in Miami.

The judge granted a $5,000 cash surety bond, and she is to be placed on GPS home detention.

Strachan is said to be the last person her boyfriend, Devantae Griffin was seen with on March 28. Two days later, he was reported missing.

During bond court hearing, the solicitor’s office mentioned Strachan has bond revocation motion coming up, related to pending charges for resisting arrest in 2020, common law robbery in 2021.

The family of Griffin is upset a bond was issued for Strachan. His mother, Felicia Griffin called it a slap in the face. They fear the worst has happened and not knowing where Devantae is, is a painful reality

“I already know he’s gone. I already know he’s no longer here,” said Felicia. “I just want her to tell me where his body is so we can put him to rest.”

