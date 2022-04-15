Advertisement

Bristol and USFL debut: Easter weekend sports on FOX Carolina

Easter weekend lineup on FOX.
Easter weekend lineup on FOX.(FOX)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Don’t miss a jampacked Easter weekend on FOX Carolina!

The inaugural season of the United States Football League kicks off Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Watch history in the making as the Birmingham Stallions take on the New Jersey Generals.

Pregame coverage of the new professional football league begins on FOX Carolina at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series continues at Bristol Motor Speedway! RaceDay coverage starts on FOX Carolina at 6 p.m. followed by the Food City Dirt Race at 7 p.m.

It’s only the second time in history NASCAR has raced on the Bristol Dirt Track.

Last year Joey Logano won the inaugural Bristol dirt race. William Byron has won two of the last four races.

