Charleston Jewish Federation sends Passover meals to Ukrainian Jews affected by the war

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Passover is the most observed Jewish holiday in America. This year many Jews in Ukraine won’t be able to celebrate because of the war.

Seder is the ritual dinner held on the first two nights of the holiday. Erin Boynton with the Charleston Jewish Federation says with the help of their international partners they will be providing Passover meals for those in Ukraine.

The Charleston Jewish Federation says Passover is about spending time with family, eating great food, and telling the story of the Exodus.

Boynton says this year will be difficult, with about 200,000 Ukrainian Jews and the current conflict many have been displaced and don’t have the means to celebrate this year.

The federation says each year as part of the Passover meal, there is a Seder plate, and several items represent different things.

Boynton says this year many are showing respect to those affected by the war in Ukraine by adding specific items to their plate.

“Many people are choosing to include olives on their Seder plate for peace in Ukraine. There are many people who are adding prayer for Ukrainian people to their Seder,” Boynton says.

There are many Ukrainian Jews in Poland, Ukraine, and other surrounding countries who are still hoping to celebrate Passover. With the help of the Charleston Jewish Federation and their international partners, they’ll be able to provide Seder meals to those in Ukraine.

