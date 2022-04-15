Demand for Upstate food pantry services doubles

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every Thursday afternoon, cars line up outside Piedmont Emergency Relief Center. Some wait for hours for the food back to open to pick up a food box.

“People are in need,” Donna Miller, president of PERC said, “As you can see with all these cars it’s just never ending.”

“They’re allowed to come every two weeks and they receive meat, vegetables, sweets, canned goods, and whatever we get donated from our churches,” Miller said.

Demand for food pantry services doubles

This time last year, PERC handed out about 40 food boxes each week. That number has more than doubled this year, as food prices keep going up.

“We do about 90 cars a week. Sometimes 100 or 110,” Miller said.

Miller said local churches have stepped up and helped keep their shelves stocked.

“Our Piedmont churches can’t be beat. We have a wonderful ministry council. They’re all the time checking on us to make sure we’re doing okay and we don’t have any needs,” Miller said.

If you would like to help out, you can drop off donations Monday through Friday at PERC, located at 3 Main Street in Piedmont.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.