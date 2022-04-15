DOC says they’ve tried to get lethal injection drugs, releases details on firing squad

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Corrections released a photo of the Capital Punishment Facility which was recently renovated to allow the state to carry out executions by firing squad. An inmate on death row for a murder in Spartanburg County has elected to be executed by firing squad.

For years, lethal injection drugs have been unavailable in South Carolina. In May 2021, legislation was passed making the electric chair the primary method of execution in the state instead. However, if a firing squad or lethal injection drugs are available, an inmate is able to choose.

Richard Moore, convicted of murdering James Mahoney at Nikki’s Speedy Mart in Spartanburg County in 1999, filed his choice on Friday. In his statement, Moore said he does not believe either method of execution is constitutional, but if he has to choose, he elects execution by firing squad.

Attorneys for Moore are trying to stop him from being executed on April 29.

In an affidavit filed earlier this month, Bryan Stirling, the director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, said the department has contacted manufacturers of lethal injection drugs to try to acquire them. According to Stirling, the drug manufacturers have refused to sell the drugs to them.

They’ve also tried contacting pharmacists about compounding lethal injection drugs and attempted to purchase the bulk ingredients to make the drugs, but Stirling says those efforts were unsuccessful.

As an alternative to the electric chair, a second metal chair was added to the death chamber at the Capital Punishment Facility at Broad River Correctional Institution where inmates who are executed by firing squad will sit. The chair has restraints attached and a hood is placed over the inmate’s head after he or she is able to make a last statement.

The Department of Corrections spent approximately $53,600 renovating the death chamber.

During the execution, three firing squad members stand behind a wall 15 feet away with rifles pointed through an opening. All three rifles are loaded with live ammunition.

Bullet-resistant glass stands between the witness room and the death chamber. People in the witness room are not able to see the rifles and will only see the right-side profile of a person in the firing squad chair. This is different from when someone is executed by electric chair, which faces the witness room in South Carolina.

A small aim point is placed over the heart of the inmate by a member of the execution team. The firing squad, which is made up of volunteer Department of Corrections employees, fires after the warden reads the execution order.

A doctor will examine the inmate after the shots and officially declare the inmate dead before a curtain is drawn between the witness room and the death chamber.

If the execution is carried out on April 29, 57-year-old Moore will be the first person executed in South Carolina since 2011. It would be only the fourth execution by firing squad in the U.S. in nearly half a century.

