FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY For Heavy Rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours expect increasing clouds and cool readings in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day, as scattered showers will quickly develop into a steady rain around sunrise. Periods off occasionally heavy rain will continue through the morning hours, so outdoor Easter activities that get an early start will face some disruptions. Travel to your Easter destinations will also be soggy during the first half of the day, but the steady rain will taper off to a few leftover showers in the afternoon. Hopefully, this means some activities will just be delayed rather than canceled, but be sure to check with the event organizers tomorrow! Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the low to mid 70s.

Our weather will be MUCH better for Easter Sunday. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out later in the afternoon, but the overwhelming majority of the day will feature partly cloudy skies. Expect comfortable temperatures too, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Another First Alert Weather Day is in store for Monday for periods of rain, some of it could be heavy.

