Greenville County Sheriff’s Office summer camp returns after 2-year hiatus

Marcus Whitfield Youth Camp
Marcus Whitfield Youth Camp(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a summer camp hosted by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is back for 2022. Registration is now open.

Marcus Whitfield Youth Camp is free for rising 6th through 9th graders and includes breakfast and lunch each day. The camp runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the week of July 25.

The camp also includes an awards ceremony, supper for families, and a day at Otter Creek Waterpark.

Click here to register.

The camp was created in honor of Marcus Whitfield, a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was killed in the line of duty in 1999.

