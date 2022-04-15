Advertisement

Legendary tennis player visits Asheville for women’s tennis competition

Billie Jean King in Asheville at women's tennis competition at Harrah Cherokee Center.
Billie Jean King in Asheville at women's tennis competition at Harrah Cherokee Center.(Fox Carolina News)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A legendary tennis player was in Asheville today for one of the world’s largest annual international team competitions in women’s sports.

Billie Jean King was in Asheville for the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup competition between the USA and Ukraine women’s tennis teams at the Harrah Cherokee Center. She also met with Ukrainian players and shared her support for Ukraine. The competition was re-named after King in 2020.

King dominated the tennis scene from 1966-1975. She earned 39 Grand Slam titles and held the number 1 ranking in women’s tennis from 1966 - 1968, from 1971 - 1972, and 1974.

This year the U.S is donating 10% of its ticket sales to help with relief in support of Ukraine.

