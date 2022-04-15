Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter for 2016 murder, receives reduced sentence

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man arrested for a 2016 murder case received a reduced sentence after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to online court records.

According to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Rodney Juan Baker pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The solicitor said investigators arrested Baker after a cigarette was found near the victim’s body came back with his DNA.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said on May 9, 2016, investigators received evidence that linked Baker to the scene on March 25, 2016, where Dawn Michelle Harper Allen was found dead on the side of the Davis Road in Woodruff.

According to deputies, Baker is accused of stabbing her to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road.

According to the solicitor’s office, the lab that conducted the DNA analysis informed the office that there was an error in the DNA report.

After pleading guilty, Baker received a 5-year prison sentence on the weapons charge and a consecutive 30-years suspended to 5 years probation on the voluntary manslaughter charge.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.