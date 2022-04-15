Advertisement

SLED: Woman cashed in on scratch-offs stolen during Greenville Co. armed robbery

(WDAM)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman was arrested after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says shed cashed in on scratch-off lottery tickets that were stolen during an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at Sav-Way on South Street in Simpsonville in November 2020.

Judy Ann Hill, of Pelzer, was arrested on Monday.

SLED says she redeemed the stolen scratch-offs in exchange for cash at V GO on Augusta Road in Greenville County and two convenience stores in Newberry County: the Lil Cricket on Nance Street and the Pantry Express on Wilson Road.

