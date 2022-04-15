Spartanburg County prepares for Easter

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With only a few days left until Easter, it’s looking sweet all around Spartanburg County.

Caterers are finishing up their treats. And the Easter bunny is ready to hide those eggs.

Cayla Baker went to school for culinary arts but says making chocolate bunnies is much more fun than a traditional kitchen.

“It’s always really good to have lots of treats,” Baker said, “I love holiday treats, because I feel like you get to do more things than just normal cooking.”

Baker moved back home to Inman, not too long ago, to be a stay-at-home mom but got back to doing what she loves. And ahead of Easter, business is booming. She has been selling chocolate bunny bottoms where you hit them with a mallet to reveal the treats inside.

“To make all these orders, it took me, eight to ten hours over the last day or two,” Baker continues, “I’ll do cupcakes, I’ll do treats, I’ll do chocolates; whatever is new and fun.”

She creates the treats, by-hand, herself. She has completed about 15 orders—including some last-minute ones on the week of Easter, but she doesn’t mind. And Baker plans to keep the creative holiday treats coming.

“This is my first catering gig since I’ve been back. And it has been so nice to have a lot of support from friends, from family. A lot of people shared the Facebook post,” said Baker.

And in Woodruff, the city is preparing for an Easter Eggstravaganza.

Main Street Sweets is helping the Easter bunny make all the eggs for the hunt at McKinney Park. Hundreds of them are ready to go. And the shop is making baskets to order.

Beth Osteen was hanging out at the park with her grandkids ahead of the hunt. She hopes they’ll make lasting memories.

“That they’ll just appreciate community and family and, most importantly, the resurrection of Christ,” Osteen said.

The Easter Eggstravaganza takes place Saturday, Apr. 16 at McKinney Park, in Woodruff, promptly at 2 p.m. There will be treats, fun, and a chance to take a picture with the Easter bunny.

