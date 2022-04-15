Advertisement

Three Upstate caregivers arrested after disabled victim sprayed in face with disinfectant, AG says

Left to right: Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary
Left to right: Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three employees of an Upstate care facility were arrested after the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said an intellectually and physically disabled victim was abused.

The incident happened in January at Thrive Upstate on Old Fairfield Road in Fountain Inn.

According to investigators, Pebble Hill, a caregiver at Thrive Upstate, sprayed the victim in the face and about her body with a disinfectant spray “in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility.”

Two other caregivers, Tuesday Watson and Wanda Gary, saw the abuse and didn’t report it, the attorney general said.

Hill is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Watson and Gary are charged with failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The attorney general’s office says Thrive Upstate performed a prompt internal review of the situation. FOX Carolina has reached out to the facility for a statement.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SLED: Woman cashed in on scratch-offs stolen during Greenville Co. armed robbery
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
The renovated Capital Punishment Facility as seen from the witness room. The firing squad chair...
DOC says they’ve tried to get lethal injection drugs, releases details on firing squad
Michael Lawrence
Missing teen found, in custody of Dept. of Juvenile Services