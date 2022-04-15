Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo is on the search for one of its animals after severe storms wreaked havoc on the city Wednesday.

During the lightning, thunder and thrashing rain a wallaby went missing, WMC reported.

The zoo says it experienced flash flooding inside its KangaZoo exhibit due to the overflow of Lick Creek amid the storm. All animals inside the KangaZoo exhibit were evacuated and relocated to the animal hospital.

After doing a headcount of the animals, zoo officials noticed one wallaby was unaccounted for.

Memphis Police Department is assisting in the search.

The zoo says wallabies are smaller in stature than kangaroos and advise that people do not approach them.

The wallaby was the talk around Overton Park Thursday as hundreds of people enjoyed the break from the week’s severe weather.

While many were keeping their eyes out for the wallaby, some had to make sure they even knew what one looked like.

“I had to look it up. It’s like a smaller kangaroo-type mammal,” Taylor Skees said.

Everyone had high hopes for the missing wallaby.

“I hope they find it and if they do it’s okay,” Utica Ferguson said.

The Memphis Zoo is asking people to call them at 901-333-6500 if they spot the wallaby, and tell them the location and time of the sighting.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.