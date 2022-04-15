Advertisement

Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms

By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo is on the search for one of its animals after severe storms wreaked havoc on the city Wednesday.

During the lightning, thunder and thrashing rain a wallaby went missing, WMC reported.

The zoo says it experienced flash flooding inside its KangaZoo exhibit due to the overflow of Lick Creek amid the storm. All animals inside the KangaZoo exhibit were evacuated and relocated to the animal hospital.

After doing a headcount of the animals, zoo officials noticed one wallaby was unaccounted for.

Memphis Police Department is assisting in the search.

The zoo says wallabies are smaller in stature than kangaroos and advise that people do not approach them.

The wallaby was the talk around Overton Park Thursday as hundreds of people enjoyed the break from the week’s severe weather.

While many were keeping their eyes out for the wallaby, some had to make sure they even knew what one looked like.

“I had to look it up. It’s like a smaller kangaroo-type mammal,” Taylor Skees said.

Everyone had high hopes for the missing wallaby.

“I hope they find it and if they do it’s okay,” Utica Ferguson said.

The Memphis Zoo is asking people to call them at 901-333-6500 if they spot the wallaby, and tell them the location and time of the sighting.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wish the world a happy Passover.
Bidens deliver Passover greetings
April's version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.
‘Pink Moon’ heralds spring, Passover
Two men rescued in Alabama flood waters
Two men rescued after truck is swept away by flood waters in Alabama
The Charleston Jewish Federation says with the help of their international partners they will...
Charleston Jewish Federation sends Passover meals to Ukrainian Jews affected by the war