Widespread cement shortage affecting suppliers, builders, other Upstate businesses

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dan Crosby says they were warned by cement supplier as early as 5 months ago.

“They kept talking about ‘hey it might get tight,’” he recounted.

But he says it didn’t really hit home until a couple weeks ago, and it’s continued ever since.

“It’s been the perfect storm,” he said.

Crosby is the president of Metrocon, Inc, an Inman and TR-based ready-mix concrete company.

He says the combination of the construction market in the Upstate and Southeast exploding, plus labor shortages, has played a huge role in the current cement shortage. And it’s affecting how much they’re able to pour per day.

“We’re running probably 60% of what we can do right now,” he told FOX Carolina. “And that’s--that hurts.”

“We can’t figure out as an industry where the labor has gone,” he went on. “What’s going on? Where are the people working? What are they doing?”

Cement is the principal ingredient and most expensive item used to make concrete; but shortages also affect concrete accessory suppliers too.

“We are a distributor for anything from reinforcing to the start of a job,” said Jeff Horne with guaranteed supply company in Greenville.

“It could trickle down and affect us,” he said.

His outfit provides many of the products used in making concrete, like steel wire mesh and rebar. He says that if businesses like Crosby’s aren’t running at full strength, that’s bad for him too.

“If the subcontractors and general contractors aren’t pouring concrete, they’re obviously not coming in here to buy finishing tools: their rebar, their wire mesh, anything associated from saws to saw blades,” Horne said.

So how long could this last?

“Everybody’s in the same boat,” Crosby said. “We’ve contemplated going to a 4-day work week.”

“We’ve been told lately there’s a week to 2 week lead time on ordering concrete from the batch plants,” Horne added.

Both men say they’re optimistic this is only temporary, and hope that the situation evens out soon. They say it’s hard to tell how this plays out long-term, and aren’t sure whether it might start affecting thing like home building in a large-scale, severe way.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.