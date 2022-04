UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County dispatch said deputies are responding to an overturned 18-wheeler.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Jonesville Lockhart Hwy. at 10:46 p.m.

Dispatch said that a person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.