How Spartanburg sets itself apart during Upstate growth

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate has been a magnet for grown for quite some time now. But, how does each does each specific area set itself apart from the rest. Obviously, Greenville is the most attractive in the Upstate but other areas are setting records.

We spoke with CEO and President of OneSpartanburg Inc., Allen Smith, on Friday about efforts to position the area as a place to live and do business.

“Spartanburg County has led the state in the last five years for economic investment, led the state in new job creation,” said Smith.

OneSpartanburg has a five year plan those focuses on economic development. The six primary goals are to raise levels of prosperity, increase educational attainment, attract and retain talented people, diversify Spartanburg’s economy, improve quality of life, reduce racial equity gaps in entrepreneurships and small business ownership.

“The next three to four years, you’re going to see a number of cranes in Downtown Spartanburg,” he told FOX Carolina.

We’re told this is a database driven approach. 2,800 people are said to have been apart of this process to collectively gather ideas.

Most of the time, national polls and surveys mentioned Greenville and Charleston and places to live and visit. But, Spartanburg is getting more recognition.

“Two weeks ago Spartanburg was named the number two job market in the country,” Smith said. “Not in South Carolina, in the country. It was also named the tenth affordable place in the country.”

He also mentioned that regional migration trends show 7,012 people moved from Greenville County to Spartanburg County over the past five years. 46 people move to the Upstate everyday, 16 to Spartanburg County.

