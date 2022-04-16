Mainly Dry Easter Sunday, Rain Returns Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours the clouds will hang pretty tough across the Upstate, with areas of dense fog for the Upstate. A weak cold front moving in will keep the fog chances lower in the mountains. Watch for dense fog Sunday morning if you’re going to services or out and about. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains.

Much of Easter Sunday will be dry with mostly cloudy conditions, however, some showers could move in later in the the day, but the steady rain holds off until after dark. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s for the Upstate, and close to 70 in the mountains. Sunday night into Monday morning the rain increases and becomes steady late at night into Monday morning. Lows will be in the cooler 40s.

Monday will be another “First Alert Weather Day”, with mainly morning rain, that will likely slow down the morning rush. The rain could be heavy at times in the morning, then tapering to scattered showers by afternoon. Highs will be very chilly, only in the upper 50s! Monday night into Tuesday morning will be chilly with clearing skies and lows in the low 40s, some 30s in the mountains. Some frost is possible in the higher elevations.

Tuesday, the sun returns, but it will be cooler than normal with highs in the 60s. There could be a better chance for frost Wednesday morning, especially in the higher elevations.

