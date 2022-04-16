Advertisement

Laurens PD: Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Laurens

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motorcycle driver has died after a crash at the intersection of Church Street and High Street, according to the Laurens Police Department.

According to police, the crash happened at 2:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a motorcycle hit a utility pole causing the driver to be thrown from the bike. They said the driver passed away.

Laurens Traffic Department is currently investigating the crash.

