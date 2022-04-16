Advertisement

South Carolina guard Rivers entering transfer portal

South Carolina's Saniya Rivers cuts the net after a college basketball game in the final round...
South Carolina's Saniya Rivers cuts the net after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. South Carolina won 64-49 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Saniya Rivers is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

She announced her decision on social media Thursday, a day after the Gamecocks celebrated their women’s national basketball championship with a downtown parade.

Rivers is a 6-foot-1 guard from Wilmington, North Carolina. She played in 27 games this season, all off the bench.

Rivers is the third player joining the portal since South Carolina won the NCAA Tournament with a 64-49 victory over UConn on April 3.

Sophomore Eniya Russell and senior Elysa Wesolek have also said their intend to leave the program.

