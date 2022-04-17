Advertisement

Billy Graham’s daughter visits Upstate church for Easter service

Gigi Graham, daughter of Rev. Billy Graham speaks to the media about the death of her father at...
Gigi Graham, daughter of Rev. Billy Graham speaks to the media about the death of her father at the Billy Graham Training Center, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Asheville, NC. Graham’s body will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week, the first time a private citizen has been accorded such recognition since civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005. The two-day viewing in Washington on Feb. 28 and March 1 will be part of nine days of mourning for postwar America’s most famous evangelist, who died Wednesday at his home in North Carolina’s mountains at age 99. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)(Kathy Kmonicek | AP)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The daughter of the late Evangelist Billy Graham attended an Upstate church for Easter service.

Executive Pastor Rev. Dr. Shelton Sanford acknowledged Graham’s eldest daughter Virginia “Gigi” Graham during the First Presbyterian Greenville Church’s 11 a.m. service.

Sanford spoke about her father as he acknowledged and welcomed her to the service.

“A very, very special friend of our congregation. She’s hosted us many times up at the cove and of course, your daddy is one of the finest, finest godliest men ever known,” said Sanford.

