Billy Graham’s daughter visits Upstate church for Easter service

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The daughter of the late Evangelist Billy Graham attended an Upstate church for Easter service.

Executive Pastor Rev. Dr. Shelton Sanford acknowledged Graham’s eldest daughter Virginia “Gigi” Graham during the First Presbyterian Greenville Church’s 11 a.m. service.

Sanford spoke about her father as he acknowledged and welcomed her to the service.

“A very, very special friend of our congregation. She’s hosted us many times up at the cove and of course, your daddy is one of the finest, finest godliest men ever known,” said Sanford.

