Chief: Roads closed after car hits several utility poles, fled scene

WEST PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several roads are closed after a hit-and-run crash in West Pelzer, according to West Pelzer Police Chief Scott Stoller.

Chief Stoller confirmed a Hummer was heading down Main Street and hit at least five telephone poles before leaving the scene Saturday night.

Poles down in West Pelzer (WHNS)

City officials say Main Street is closed from Palmetto Road to Highway 20, except for local traffic. The area from Spring Street to Bollinger Street is completely closed.

Mill Town Place is still open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. West Pelzer Baptist Church, Living Water Church, and Radiant Life Church are all open with access to parking.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.