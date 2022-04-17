GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday for heavy rain and possible local flooding.

Overnight, we’re looking at increasing rain as low pressure moves towards the Upstate. Some of the rain will become heavy at times late tonight into Monday morning, making for a messy and slow commute. Leave extra time to get to your destination in the morning, due to the heavy rain and possible flooding. There could be some rumbles of thunder as well, but the threat for severe weather is low. Colder air will filter in overnight, making for a raw and wet Monday morning. Lows will be in the 40s by early Monday.

The steady to heavy rain continues much of the morning, then begins to taper off. Some locations will pick up in excess of 2 inches of rain from this system. A few showers are possible early afternoon, then we’ll see clearing skies. Highs only top out in the upper 50s Monday afternoon. Monday night it clears out and turns much colder, we could see some frost in the higher elevations. Lows will be in the 30s for the mountains to low 40s in the Upstate.

Expect lots of sunshine Tuesday, but it will feel cooler with a chilly NW wind, highs only top out in the 60s. Even colder conditions are expected Tuesday night, with frost like in the mountains, and patchy frost possible for some of the Upstate as temperatures dip into the 30s.

The rest of the week remains dry with a warming trend, expect 80s by the end of the week!

