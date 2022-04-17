Advertisement

Gamecocks hold spring football game

Garnet vs. Black game
Garnet vs. Black game(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks had its Garnet vs. Black spring football game on Saturday.

The Garnet team was led by transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler while the Black team was led by Luke Doty.

The Black team got on the board first after a 47-yard field goal, but the Garnet team came back with a game-tying field goal.

The Garnet team finds the endzone just before the half tying the game again 10 to 10, but the Garnets came out on top in the end.

The game ended with the Garnet team winning 20 to 13.

