Majors celebrate 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut

David Robinson, right front, son of Jackie Robinson, speaks to Los Angeles Dodgers players and...
David Robinson, right front, son of Jackie Robinson, speaks to Los Angeles Dodgers players and staff while standing near a statue of his father, before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, April 15, 2022. Today MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day, in honor of Robinson, who was the first African American to play in the major leagues. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The major leagues celebrated the 75th anniversary of the day Jackie Robinson broke the major league color barrier with a celebration of his life and an evaluation of how much farther the sport still must go.

Every player, coach, and umpire on major league fields Friday wore Robinson’s No. 42, as they have on April 15 since 2009.

But for the first time, every team wore the numerals in the famed Dodger blue to highlight this milestone anniversary of the day Robinson first took the field with the Dodgers at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field in 1947.

The day is particularly special at Dodger Stadium, where Robinson’s memory never fades.

