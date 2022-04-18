Police arrest man while investigating 5 cars with gunshot damage in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police arrested a man for illegally possessing a stolen firearm while conducting crime prevention patrols Thursday, April 14.

The department said officers and detectives were in the Klondyke area because the location had five unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot with gunshot damage early morning on March 21.

On April 14, police said Hakimye Chavares Bethea was arrested near the 40 block of Klondyke Avenue around 5:25 p.m. and charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm in violation of a domestic violence protective order

Possession of a stolen firearm

Carrying a concealed gun

Police said a Glock 19 9mm, reported stolen by the Asheville Police Department, was seized during the arrest.

Bethea was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center for booking and has a secured bond of $26,500.

