Celebrate springtime with Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival

PIGEON FORGE, TN (FOX Carolina) - Celebrate springtime in the Smokies and enjoy more than one million blooms at Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival starting April 22.

This year, guests can admire the beauty of more than one million blooms, explore the flavors of spring with a testing pass and experience the entertainment offerings.

“I hope that when families come to Dollywood during our festival, they get those same feelings of joy,” said Dolly Parton in a news release. “This year, our guests can take a walk in my special butterfly garden and even see my Mama making my coat of many colors. I think the festival will continue to bloom even bigger and brighter right here in these beautiful mountains.”

We’re told a highlight of the festival this year is the entertainment, including “Dolly’s Butterfly Garden” and the return of a former guest favorite to the park.

Autoplay Caption

The tasting pass, which can be bought here, allows guests to sample five food offerings at any of the Flower & Food Festival culinary locations. This year’s festival menu features a Cuban sandwich with mojo sauce, Reuben spring roll, chicken and andouille skillet, beef bulgogi nachos, seafood mac and cheese, berry and honey funnel cakes, and hand-decorated flower-themed cookies and cupcakes among many other tasty spring dishes.

Organizers say in 2021, the Flower and Food Festival received the inaugural Brass Ring Award for “Best New Food and Beverage Festival or Special Event” by the International Association for Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA).

Click here for more information and tickets.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.