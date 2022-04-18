Chilly Nights On The Way, Patchy Frost Possible, Then Warmer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Overnight we’re looking at clearing skies with some chilly air settling in, with strong high pressure building in. Lows tonight will take a dive into the mid 30s across the mountains, with low 40s expected upstate. Cover the tender plants in the higher elevations for the risk of frost.

For Tuesday, we’ll see ample sunshine but it will be cool, despite the sun, with highs only in the mid to upper 60s, even cooler in the mountains, with low 60s. Tuesday night will be even colder under clear skies, as high pressure settles overhead. You’ll want to cover your plants for sure heading into Wednesday morning for the potential of frost. Lows will be in the upper 30s for the Upstate, but closer to the lower 30s in the mountains.

Wednesday is looking mostly sunny and a tad warmer with highs near 70, with mid 60s in the mountains. Wednesday night will be chilly, but not as cold as previous night with lows in the 40s.

On Thursday we begin a bigger warm up with highs in the 70s, then we get even warmer Friday into the weekend with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.