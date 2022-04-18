Deputies searching for Anderson Co. restaurant burglary suspect

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a burglary at a local restaurant.

Deputies said an arrest warrant has been filed for Erik Arroyo after a burglary at Mandolin Bar and Grill.

His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about Arroyo’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4405.

