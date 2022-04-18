Deputies searching for Anderson Co. restaurant burglary suspect
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a burglary at a local restaurant.
Deputies said an arrest warrant has been filed for Erik Arroyo after a burglary at Mandolin Bar and Grill.
His whereabouts are currently unknown.
Anyone with information about Arroyo’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4405.
