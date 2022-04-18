Advertisement

Experts: Average gas prices ‘unexpectedly’ continue to decline ahead of summer

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GasBuddy experts say they were not expecting the average national average price of gas to decline every ahead of summer.

The national average price of gas has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon Monday, April 18, according to GasBuddy. The national average is down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy says the average gas prices in Greenville have fallen 6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday. Prices in Greenville are 36 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

  • Spartanburg is at $3.66 per gallon
  • Charlotte is at $3.84 per gallon
  • Asheville is at $3.89 per gallon

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Left to right: Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary
Three Upstate caregivers arrested after disabled victim sprayed in face with disinfectant, AG says
Gas prices 4/18
Gas prices 4/18
Free Greenlink rides on tax day
City of Greenville offering free bus rides on Tax Day
Mindful Monday: How to alleviate stress
Mindful Monday: How to alleviate stress