Experts: Average gas prices ‘unexpectedly’ continue to decline ahead of summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GasBuddy experts say they were not expecting the average national average price of gas to decline every ahead of summer.

The national average price of gas has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon Monday, April 18, according to GasBuddy. The national average is down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy says the average gas prices in Greenville have fallen 6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday. Prices in Greenville are 36 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Spartanburg is at $3.66 per gallon

Charlotte is at $3.84 per gallon

Asheville is at $3.89 per gallon

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues.”

