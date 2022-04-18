Advertisement

Greenville Drive ‘Saving Lives at Home’ with season-long blood drive campaign

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Drive is celebrating its 10-year partnership with the Blood Connection by hosting a series of blood drives throughout the season.

In the 10 years of partnership between the two organizations, there have been over 1,000 units of blood collected and nearly 3,000 local patients impacted.

We’re told the Blood Connection is the sole supplier for hospitals here in the Upstate. This season’s goal is to raise 356 units of blood to go to patients at the hospitals. The number 356 was chosen in honor of Shoeless Joe Jackson’s lifetime batting average of .356.

There will be six blood drives where you can donate:

  • Monday, April 11 - 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 20 - noon until 5 p.m.
  • Friday, May 20 - noon until 5 p.m.
  • Friday, June 17 - noon until 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 21 - noon until 5 p.m.
  • Friday, August 12 - noon until 5 p.m.

As a thank-you gift to donors, those who donate three times this season will receive an exclusive “Life Saver” baseball jersey. Those who donate twice or more will be invited to a donor appreciation event at Fluor Field in August.

The Drive organization will kick off the campaign with a “Saving Lives at Home” press conference on Monday, April 18 at 10 a.m. Prisma Health and Bon Secours will be at the press conference to speak on this season’s initiative and how much blood donations are needed to help your own neighbors in the area.

