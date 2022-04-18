Greer PD needs help finding missing 16-year-old

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department need help finding a missing 16-year-old.

Ryan Saunders was last seen Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the area of East Suber Road and Hammett Bridge Road in Greer, according to the department.

Police described Saunders as five foot five and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where Ryan Saunders may be is asked to call the Greer Police Department at 864-848-2151.

