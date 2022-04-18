Advertisement

Heroes Wanted: City of Greenville hosting public safety career fair

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville is looking for the next generation of police officers and firefighters. FOX Carolina’s Grace Runkel has the details on how you can test out a new career in public safety.

City officials are recruiting public safety officers by hosting a career fair at the Greenville Convention Center Monday, April 18 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

We’re told members of the police and fire departments will be on-site to greet the public and discuss potential career opportunities in public service.

Attendees can test their skills on the fire department’s obstacle course and the police department’s physical ability test.

There will also be a mock call center for those interested in becoming a dispatcher.

Applications will be accepted during the event.

