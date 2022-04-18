Advertisement

NC woman pleads guilty to multiple animal cruelty charges

Sarah Kathryn Stepp
Sarah Kathryn Stepp(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect pled guilty to animal cruelty charges earlier this month.

Deputies said 22-year-old Sarah Stepp from Tryon, NC, pled guilty to 16 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges and 1 count of improper disposal of a deceased animal.

According to deputies, Stepp cannot have any animals for two years and was ordered to pay $4189.50 in restitution. Deputies added that she also has charges pending in Buncombe and Haywood Counties for narcotics and larceny.

Officials didn’t release any other information on the situation. We will update this story if more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office deals with staff shortages.
Spartanburg Community College launches new program to help with sheriff’s office’s staff shortage
Animal shelters are expecting an influx of kittens as kitten season gets underway.
Kitten season underway
Family members have identified the 10-year-old girl killed in a Loganville house fire as Zoe...
10-year-old girl killed in Loganville house fire identified
Asheville Suspects caught on camera
Officers looking for NC suspects accused of breaking into multiple cars
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme