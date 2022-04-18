NC woman pleads guilty to multiple animal cruelty charges

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect pled guilty to animal cruelty charges earlier this month.

Deputies said 22-year-old Sarah Stepp from Tryon, NC, pled guilty to 16 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges and 1 count of improper disposal of a deceased animal.

According to deputies, Stepp cannot have any animals for two years and was ordered to pay $4189.50 in restitution. Deputies added that she also has charges pending in Buncombe and Haywood Counties for narcotics and larceny.

Officials didn’t release any other information on the situation. We will update this story if more details become available.

