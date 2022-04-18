Officers looking for NC suspects accused of breaking into multiple cars

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into multiple cars last week.

Officers said they responded to Julian Shoals Road at 10:00 a.m. on April 9 after people reported that five vehicles had been broken into earlier that morning. According to officers, two of the cars were damaged, and victims reported that they were missing items such as purses, wallets, credit/debit cards, cash, electronic items, and other personal belongings.

After investigating the situation, officers obtained images of the suspects. Officers said they appeared to be a man and woman driving a black Chevy SUV with stolen NC tag ELM-5976. They were caught on camera trying to make a transaction with one of the victim’s stolen forms of identification.

Anyone with information regarding the situation or suspects is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. People can also anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411 (Tip411).

