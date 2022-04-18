SLED: Upstate man charged for identity fraud

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that an Upstate man is facing identity frauds charges following an investigation.

SLED agents said 43-year-old Collis Law was charged with three counts of ID Fraud for incidents in multiple counties. Agents began investigating the situation once the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles asked for their help.

According to Collis’ arrest warrants, he allegedly tried to get a South Carolina ID using personal information from two victims. He also allegedly tried to use a third victim’s information to apply for credit at an Upstate bank.

Collis was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Sunday and then moved to Moss Justice Center in York County on Monday.

