TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of I-26 to close overnight this week

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A section of Interstate 26 will be closed overnight for at least four nights this week while work is done on the interstate widening project.

I-26 westbound will be closed from Exit 49 to Exit 44 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. Drivers will be diverted to US-64 west and then to US-25 north before rejoining I-26.

Crews are working to move safety barriers, patch potholes and stripe lanes on the section of interstate.

