Upstate locals to run in 2022 Boston Marathon

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - 30,000 runners from all across the world are lacing up to race in the Boston Marathon on Monday, including some from the Upstate!

There are over 30 people from Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson that qualified for the 126th Boston Marathon.

“I think it’s an honor to qualify for Boston. I think it’s really neat to get to know other people that also qualified and I think the biggest thing for me too is to just see the support just around and on the course,” said Stephanie Tiwari.

Tiwari, Meghan Arquette, and Jennifer Pryor are just three of the dozens of Upstate runners in Boston right now for the marathon.

“The running community in Greenville is huge,” explained Pryor.

That community helps them get ready to run these 26.2 miles.

“It’s a lot easier to get up at 5 a.m. to run with friends than by yourself,” said Pryor.

Kellie Eaves from Anderson is set to run in her fifth Boston Marathon.

“To be able to be with the best of the best from all over the world is a huge privilege,” she said.

The cooler Boston air shouldn’t be too much of a problem either.

“It is nice to train in the hot and then you get out in a nice cold day and you’re like it just feels good,” said Arquette.

After the race is over, it’s a bond they can’t outrun.

“I’m sure I’ll see some people in a week at Reedy River wearing some of the gear,” says Eaves. “You just see them and you wave and you nod and you ask about their story and you have that in common.”

To keep a track of the runners, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.