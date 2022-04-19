Celebrate 30th anniversary of Powerball with $370 million jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powerball game celebrates its 30th anniversary week as North Carolinians get the chance to play for a jackpot that now stands at $370 million, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The Lottery said Powerball ticket sales began 30 years ago on April 19, 1992 with jackpots starting at $2 million. Now the Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million. Players are buying tickets this week to try and win a $370 million jackpot Wednesday night.

“Happy birthday to Powerball,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery in a news release. “No game has produced bigger dreams in North Carolina than the Powerball game. We’ve seen players win jackpots as high as $344 million and the biggest win of all comes with the $1 billion raised for education.”

In the 16 years that Powerball has been played in North Carolina, the game has produced:

Five jackpot wins with the largest, $344 million, occurring in June 2019

24 wins of $2 million

99 wins of $1 million

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and the odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 292 million. Tickets cost $2.

