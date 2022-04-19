Advertisement

City of Greenville to honor life, legacy of Southernside figure with statue

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville will honor the life and legacy of a beloved figure in the community Tuesday morning.

Lila Mae Brock helped fight poverty and worked to secure national funding for local housing. Brock was also the recipient of the Order of Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor.

The city will unveil a statue and plaza inside Unity Park in honor of Lila Mae Brock at 11 a.m. on April 19.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trial for Will Lewis begins
Trial begins for suspended Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis
Active arrest warrants are for 9 counts of assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature,...
$10,000 reward for tips leading to arrest of third suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
City honors community figure with statue
City honors community figure with statue
Generic image of cash
Celebrate 30th anniversary of Powerball with $370 million jackpot