City of Greenville to honor life, legacy of Southernside figure with statue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville will honor the life and legacy of a beloved figure in the community Tuesday morning.

Lila Mae Brock helped fight poverty and worked to secure national funding for local housing. Brock was also the recipient of the Order of Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor.

The city will unveil a statue and plaza inside Unity Park in honor of Lila Mae Brock at 11 a.m. on April 19.

