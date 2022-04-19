Darius Rucker stopping at ‘Night in the Country Carolinas’ during summer tour

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Country music star and Gamecock alum Darius Rucker announced plans to stop at “Night in the Country Carolinas” while on tour this summer.

The announcement follows Rucker’s recent spring theater tour which brought the three-time Grammy winner to venues across the country he had never previously played at, according to his website.

There are no shows in South Carolina but Rucker will be coming to “Night in the Country Carolinas” in Tryon on August 25.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the public Friday, April 22.

Here’s a full list of the upcoming Darius Rucker tour dates:

June 6 - Ryman Auditorium (Darius and Friends) in Nashville, TN

June 9 - Nissan Stadium (CMA Fest) in Nashville, TN

June 18 - Bridgestone Arena (Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour 2022) in Nashville, TN

June 23 - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (with Tyler Booth) in Cleveland, OH

June 24 - Rose Music Center at The Heights (with Tyler Booth) in Huber Heights, OH

June 25 - Interlochen Center for the Arts (with Tyler Booth) in Interlochen, MI

June 29 - Backyard Country BBQ in Anchorage, AK

July 8 - Cavendish Beach Music Festival in Cavendish, P.E.I.

July 15 - Venue TBA in Memphis, TN

July 16 - Walmart AMP (with Ryan Hurd & Elvie Shane) in Rogers, AR

July 21 - California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, CA

July 22 - Arizona Federal Theatre (with Caylee Hammack) in Phoenix, AR

July 28 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack) in Bend, OR

July 30 - Sunset Music Festival in Cowichan, BC

July 31 - Rockin’ River Music Festival in Merritt, BC

August 25 - Night in the Country Carolinas in Tryon, NC

August 26 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth) in Wilmington, NC

August 27 - Meadow Event Park (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth) in Doswell, VA

September 2 - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane) in Bridgeport, CT

September 3 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane) in Bethel, NY

September 4 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane) in Gilford, NH

September 9 - Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort (with Tyler Booth) in Tulsa, OK

September 10 - Lake Ozarks Amphitheater (with Tyler Booth)

